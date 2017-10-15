No. 23 Stanford crushes Oregon 49-7

STANFORD, Calif. -- Bryce Love will get most of the national attention for rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than one half, but quarterback Keller Chryst’s performance Saturday night probably means more to Stanford’s chances of winning a Pac-12 title.

“The story of the game for me was Keller Chryst,” Stanford coach David Shaw said after the No. 23 Cardinal pounded Oregon 49-7 at Stanford Stadium.

Stanford (5-2, 4-1 Pac-12) has won four straight games and is now in first place in the Pac-12 North after Washington and Washington State lost this weekend. The Ducks (4-3, 1-3) have lost three of their last four.

Quarterback play has been the one concern for the Cardinal, with Chryst and K.J. Costello sharing time at the quarterback position in recent weeks.

But Chryst got nearly all the meaningful playing time Saturday, and he delivered. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. His only interception came on a pass that went in and out of the hands of the intended receiver.

It was probably the best college game for the redshirt junior.

“It’s definitely up there,” said Chryst.

He was aided by his offensive line. Oregon began the weekend tied for the national lead in sacks at 4.0 per game. But Stanford did not allow a sack for the fourth straight game.

The one lingering concern for Stanford is the health of Love. Shaw said he got banged up on his final carry, although the coach was reluctant to divulge what the injury is or whether he will be ready for the Cardinal’s next game.

The fact that Stanford has a bye next week, plus Shaw’s admission that Love might have played more on Saturday if the score had been closer suggest he will be ready for the Oct. 26 game at Oregon State.

“He had a good first half,” Shaw said. “There was no reason to put him back in with the score the way it was.”

Love’s last carry came on Stanford first offensive play of the third quarter.

He ran for two first-quarter touchdowns, including one that covered 67 yards. He has nine runs of at least 50 yards this season, and he has had at least one run of 50 yards or more in nine straight games dating to last season.

Although Love’s 147 yards represented a season low, he rushed for more than 100 yards for the ninth consecutive game, tying a school record.

He now has 1,382 yards for the season, although his 8.6 yards per carry against Oregon reduced his season per-carry average to 10.3 yards.

Love had 115 of his yards in the first five minutes of the game.

“We knew we were going up against a really good back,” Oregon coach Willie Taggart said. “In the first quarter we didn’t do a good job of tackling. We did better after that. He got most of his yards in the first quarter.”

Oregon running back Royce Freeman had 143 yards on the ground as the Ducks amassed 276 rushing yards. However, Oregon had virtually no passing threat.

Oregon freshman quarterback Braxton Burmeister made his second start in place of Justin Herbert, who is expected to be sidelined a few more weeks with a broken collarbone.

Burmeister was 3 of 8 for 23 yards with two interceptions.

Taggart admitted he relied more on the running game after Burmeister struggled early in the game.

“That had something to do with it,” Taggart said. “He had those two turnovers, and he was shaken a little.”

Oregon turned to Taylor Alie in the third quarter, but he was 2 of 5 for 10 yards.

“We just didn’t execute well at the quarterback position,” Taggart said.

Stanford put the game out of reach early in the second half when Chryst’s 12-yard touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside made the score 35-7.

Arcega-Whiteside finished with six receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

Burmeister threw more interceptions (two) than completions (one) in the first half, which ended with Stanford leading 28-7.

Stanford took the opening kickoff and drove 77 yards for a touchdown, and the Cardinal made it 14-0 on Love’s 67-yard touchdown run on the Cardinal’s second possession.

Oregon reduced the deficit to 14-7 on Burmeister’s 1-yard scoring run, but Stanford regained a 14-point lead when Chryst hit Arcega-Whiteside on a 3-yard touchdown pass.

The Cardinal increased their lead to 28-7 when Curtis Robinson blocked a punt by Oregon’s Adam Stack, and Brandon Simmons scooped up the loose ball at the 2 and ran it in for the touchdown.

NOTES: Two Stanford defensive starters -- LB Peter Kalambayi and DT Harrison Phillips -- sat out the first half after being ejected for targeting in the second half of last Saturday’s game against Utah. ... Oregon starting WRs Charles Nelson and Dillon Mitchell, who missed last week’s game against Washington State because of injuries, played. ... Stanford has a bye next week, then plays a Thursday road game against Oregon State on Oct. 26. Oregon plays at UCLA next Saturday. ... Oregon coach Willie Taggart and Stanford coach David Shaw were assistant coaches at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh.