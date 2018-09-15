Backup QB guides Syracuse past Florida State

Despite losing one of the top offensive players in the country to injury, Syracuse stormed to a 30-7 victory against Florida State on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

Orange starting quarterback Eric Dungey, who came into the game ranked third in the FBS in total offensive yards per game (298.5), didn’t come out of the locker room following halftime after suffering an apparent arm injury in the first half.

The Orange (3-0, 1-0 ACC) didn’t need him against the struggling Seminoles (1-2, 0-2). Syracuse snapped a 10-game losing streak in the series, beating Florida State for the first time since 1966.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito led the Orange to 24 second-half points, rushing for a touchdown and throwing for another.

DeVito was 11 of 15 for 144 yards with a touchdown pass to Ravian Pearce. Syracuse running back Dontae Strickland rushed 13 times for 36 yards and a score.

Florida State’s lone score came from quarterback Deondre Francois, who punched it in from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter to cut Syracuse’s lead to 23-7. Francois finished 18 of 36 for 178 yards and an interception.

Seminoles punter Logan Tyler punted a career-high 10 times. Syracuse outgained Florida State 450-240 on offense, including a 231-62 advantage on the ground.

Dungey threw for 75 yards and rushed for 33 more in the first half, staking the Orange to a 6-0 lead at intermission behind two field goals from kicker Andre Szmyt. Szmyt booted another in the second half to put Syracuse ahead comfortably 23-0.

Florida State has now been outscored 46-24 in the first half of its first three games this season.

The Seminoles will next play at home against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 22. Syracuse also plays at home next Saturday when its hosts Connecticut.

