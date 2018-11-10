No. 12 Syracuse runs away from Louisville, 54-23

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Added records, fixes throughout.

No. 12 Syracuse racked up 326 yards and five scores on the ground in a 54-23 pasting of visiting Louisville during Senior Night on Friday.

After the Cardinals closed the gap to 10-7 in the second quarter, Syracuse scored 44 of the game’s final 60 points, including a stretch of 34 consecutive in a span of 10:31. The Orange were helped by a Cardinals offense that turned the ball over four times in a six-play span directly resulting in 20 points.

Holding just a 7-0 lead entering the second quarter, the Orange (8-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored 30 points in the frame to enter the halftime break with a 37-7 lead.

The Syracuse offense was led by the ground attack, with Moe Neal running for 159 and two touchdowns. Quarterback Eric Dungey chipped in two more touchdowns on the ground, giving him a total of 12 on the year. Dungey, who finished 14 of 27 for 192 yards through the air, also threw a touchdown pass, a 65-yard strike early in the fourth quarter to Nykeim Johnson.

The senior Dungey was removed with four minutes remaining in the game as Syracuse’s all-time leader in total yardage. He left to a standing ovation and chants of his name from the Syracuse fans.

Jawon Pass went 13 of 25 for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Cardinals (2-8, 0-7). He chipped in 12 carries for a team-high 80 yards on the ground.

Along with the four turnovers, Syracuse’s defensive front four created chaos on the three Louisville quarterbacks, sacking them a combined six times. Louisville’s offense struggled to move the ball all game, scoring 16 of their 23 points with the game already well in hand over the final 15:06.

The win completed the Orange’s first undefeated home season since 2001, which is also the last time Syracuse started 8-2.

Next week, Syracuse heads to Yankee Stadium for a meeting with Notre Dame. Should Notre Dame win Saturday, it would be the first Syracuse football game where both teams were ranked in the top 15 since a matchup with Miami late in the 2001 season.

—Field Level Media