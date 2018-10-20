Syracuse tops North Carolina in double OT after QB change

Freshman quarterback Tommy DeVito, replacing benched starter Eric Dungey, threw three touchdown passes to rally host Syracuse to a 40-37 double-overtime win over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon.

DeVito took over in the fourth quarter with Syracuse trailing 27-20. He threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Nykeim Johnson with 1:39 to go, tying the score at 27. DeVito then threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Custis for the go-ahead score in the first overtime. DeVito’s game-winning throw was a 4-yarder to tight end Ravian Pierce at the back of the end zone in double overtime.

Syracuse (5-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-0 at home.

Dungey, a senior making his 32nd career start, completed 17 of 33 passes for 225 yards. He also ran 15 times for 42 yards, scoring his 28th career TD.

DeVito completed 11 of 19 passes for 181 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

UNC (1-5, 1-3) lost its third straight game and fell to 0-4 on the road this season.

Dazz Newsome scored two touchdowns for UNC, including one on a 75-yard punt return.

Tar Heels quarterback Nathan Elliott completed 34 of 52 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

In a bizarre play early in the second quarter, Syracuse running back Moe Neal didn’t see the umpire in the middle of the field and ran him over, full speed, on his way to a 24-yard run. The official remained in the game.

Syracuse led 13-7 at the half and kept coming for more. On the first drive of the second half, Dungey gave the Orange a 20-7 lead with his 16-yard quarterback draw.

However, UNC closed the third quarter by scoring 17 consecutive points, taking a 24-20 lead.

UNC got it going with a 55-yard Elliott flip to Newsome on a jet sweep. On the next play, Antonio Williams ran 12 yards for a touchdown.

Less than five minutes later, Syracuse’s Sterling Hofrichter punted for 58 yards, outkicking his coverage. Newsome made him pay, starting to his left sideline and cutting all the way to the right for his 75-yard score.

UNC stretched its lead to 27-20 on two field goals by Freeman Jones.

That’s when DeVito orchestrated his wild comeback.

