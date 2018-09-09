Dungey’s 5 TD passes lift Syracuse over Wagner

Eric Dungey completed 23 of 32 passes for 218 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, and Syracuse rolled to a 62-10 win over Wagner on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

Dontae Strickland added two rushing touchdowns for Syracuse (2-0), which has opened the season with 50-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1929.

Dungey connected on passing touchdowns with Sean Riley, Nykeim Johnson, Jamal Custis, Taj Harris and Ravian Pierce before sitting out for the fourth quarter. His five scores tied a school record also held by Zack Mahoney (2016) and Ryan Nassib (2012).

The Orange won their home opener for the sixth year in a row and improved to 2-0 for the first time since coach Dino Babers took over the program in 2016. They remained undefeated against FCS opponents, improving to 17-0 all-time.

Dungey relied on his arm one week after setting a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback (200) in a 55-42 win over Western Michigan. His handful of touchdown tosses gave him 47 for his career, pushing him into fourth place in Syracuse’s record book behind only Donovan McNabb (77), Nassib (70) and Marvin Graves (48).

The Orange set the tone by scoring 21 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second quarter to build a 45-7 halftime lead. Dungey hooked up on scoring plays with Riley (16 yards), Harris (24), Pierce (3) and Johnson (28) before intermission.

Syracuse added a special-teams touchdown when Riley blocked a punt deep in Wagner territory late in the second quarter. Trill Williams scooped and scored from 2 yards out to push the lead to 31 points.

Wagner quarterback T.J. Linta finished 7-for-15 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Seahawks managed only 41 yards on 41 carries against Syracuse’s defense, with Ryan Fulse (47 yards on 21 carries) leading the way.

Dungey contributed 44 yards on the ground. Moe Neal (71 yards) and Jarveon Howard (69) provided a solid 1-2 punch.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito took over for Dungey and finished 1 of 5 for 23 yards.

