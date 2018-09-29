Fisher gets first SEC win as Texas A&M edges Arkansas

Jashaun Corbin returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Trayveon Williams ran for 152 yards and two scores as Texas A&M defeated Arkansas for the seventh consecutive time, winning 24-17 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sporting the Southeastern Conference’s top-rated offense, the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) instead turned to a stifling defense that limited the Razorbacks (1-4, 0-2) to just 248 yards of offense to give head coach Jimbo Fisher his first SEC win.

Texas A&M took charge before its offense could even take a snap against Arkansas and new defensive coordinator John Chavis, who held the position with the Aggies from 2015 through last season.

Arkansas allowed 288 return yards in a loss to Auburn last week, and its special teams’ woes continued when Corbin cut through the first wave of defenders and burst down the right sideline for a quick 7-0 lead.

Williams finished an eight-play, 79-yard drive on the first series from scrimmage with a 1-yard plunge for his team-best fifth rushing score.

Seth Small made it 17-0 by drilling a 30-yard field goal at 12:36 of the second. It was his sixth consecutive field goal to start the season, but he later missed a 36-yarder to end the half.

Before Small’s miss, 6-foot-7 backup quarterback Cole Kelley tipped a high snap in the shotgun formation to himself, snared the ball and bulled in to snip the Razorbacks’ deficit to 17-7.

Connor Limpert drew Arkansas to within a touchdown when his 47-yard field goal on the second half’s first series made it 17-10.

Small clanked his second miss off the right upright from 33 yards with 9:33 remaining to keep Arkansas within one score, but the Aggies’ defense forced a three-and-out before Williams’ second TD on a 4-yard run with 5:03 left.

Ty Storey’s 29-yard TD pass to Michael Woods at 3:16 brought the Razorbacks to within one score again, but Aggies safety Donovan Wilson’s interception ended Arkansas’s final drive.

