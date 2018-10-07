Texas A&M outlasts No. 13 Kentucky in overtime

Trayveon Williams’ 10-yard touchdown run in overtime pushed host Texas A&M to a 20-14 victory over No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Kentucky (5-1, 3-1 SEC) had possession first during the overtime period, but quarterback Terry Wilson was sacked for the sixth time, setting up a 43-yard field goal attempt by Miles Butler. It hit the crossbar and bounced back toward the field.

Kentucky was shooting to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Its best start to an SEC season since 1977 also came to an end Saturday night.

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) has won two straight games for the first time this season. Its only losses are to No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson.

Texas A&M took a 14-7 lead with just over 10 minutes to play when tight end Jace Sternberger hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kellen Mond. The pass bounced off the hands of Aggies wideout Camron Buckley and deflected to Sternberger further down the field.

However, Kentucky’s defense tied the game with 4:17 to play when Darius West scooped up a Mond fumble and raced 40 yards for the touchdown.

Kentucky opened the scoring on a jet sweep toss from Wilson to receiver Lynn Bowden, who scooted 54 yards for the touchdown to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

Texas A&M rallied to tie the game 7-7 before halftime on a 3-yard pass from Mond to Quartney Davis.

It was a stellar night for the Texas A&M defense, which held Kentucky to just 178 total yards, including 70 rushing yards. Running back Benny Snell, Kentucky’s first Heisman Trophy candidate since quarterback Tim Couch in 1998, rushed for 60 yards. He had entered Saturday night with 639 yards rushing, an average of 127.8 per game.

On the other side, Williams rushed 24 times for 138 yards and passed Snell as the SEC’s leading rusher. Mond completed 18 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Kentucky and Texas A&M had met only twice before Saturday night — a 7-6 win for A&M in 1953 and a 10-7 UK victory in 1952. Kentucky’s coach those seasons was Paul “Bear” Bryant. Ironically, he left UK for the A&M job after the 1953 season.

—Field Level Media