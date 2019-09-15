No. 16 Texas A&M manhandles Lamar

Sep 14, 2019; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for yards while be pursued by Lamar Cardinals defensive back Steven Jones (4) and linebacker Isaiah Spencer (16) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

xaIsaiah Spiller rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night while Kellen Mond added 317 passing yards and another score through the air as No. 16 Texas A&M routed FCS opponent Lamar 62-3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Mond and Jacob Kibodi added rushing touchdowns for the Aggies (2-1), which outclassed the Cardinals (2-1) from the opening kickoff. Doing what a ranked team should do against a foe with 23 fewer scholarships, Texas A&M outgained Lamar 633-197 and picked up 35 first downs to the Cardinals’ nine.

Kicker Seth Small started the onslaught with a 21-yard field goal just over 4 1/2 minutes into the game. That was followed by Kibodi’s 2-yard scoring run with 3:33 left in the first quarter, and Small tacked on a 31-yard field goal on the quarter’s last play for a 13-0 lead.

Spiller upped the margin to 20 on a 1-yard run with 5:02 remaining in the first half, and Mond’s 12-yard scamper 1:45 before halftime sent the Aggies into the break with a 27-0 advantage.

Texas A&M turned the game into a laugher with three touchdowns in the final 7:39 of the third quarter. Spiller peeled off a 34-yard run to begin the outburst, then Lamar kicker Bailey Giffen connected on a 32-yard field goal with 5:46 left for Lamar’s only points. That was followed by Mond’s 10-yard scoring strike to Jhamon Ausbon and a 25-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Zach Calzada to Jalen Wydermyer.

Mond connected on 20 of 28 passes with an interception, finding Ausbon four times for 109 yards. Calzada tacked on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ainias Smith with 7:19 left in the game and Cordarrian Richardson capped the scoring with a 13-yard run at the 1:51 mark.

Kendrick Rogers added 83 yards on six receptions for the Aggies, while Smith recorded six catches for 66 yards and Camron Buckley snagged four for 60 yards.

Lamar Quarterback Jordan Hoy completed just 10 of 24 passes for 75 yards.

—Field Level Media