No. 22 Texas A&M upsets No. 7 LSU in 7th OT

EditorsNote: Corrects to nearly 200 total plays; minor edits throughout for clarity

Kellen Mond’s two-point conversion pass to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave No. 22 Texas A&M a 74-72 victory against No. 7 LSU on Saturday night at College Station, Texas, in the highest-scoring game in NCAA FBS history.

Mond threw six touchdown passes and LSU’s Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more, part of a career-high 100 rushing yards.

The Aggies (8-4, 5-3) ended a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers (9-3, 5-3) by beating them for the first time in six tries since joining the SEC.

The two teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense and ran nearly 200 plays in the five-hour marathon.

The Aggies’ Trayveon Williams, the SEC’s leading rusher with more than 1,300 yards coming in, finished with 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams made a field goal in the first overtime, a touchdown and PAT in the second, a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the third, a field goal in the fourth, a touchdown but no two-point conversion in the fifth, and a touchdown with a two-point conversion in the sixth.

The Tigers had the ball first in the seventh overtime. Burrow ran 10 yards for a touchdown, but his conversion pass was deflected and caught short of the goal line.

Mond threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Quartney Davis, with whom he had teamed on a 19-yard touchdown as time expired in regulation to force the extra periods. After two penalties on LSU and one on A&M, Mond and Rogers teamed for the game-winner.

After LSU scored 14 straight points to take a 31-24 lead halfway through the fourth quarter, Texas A&M took over at its 22 with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter and drove to a tying score. It overcame a fourth-and-18 with a 20-yard completion and its own 39, snapped the ball with one second left four plays later, and scored when Mond threw the touchdown to Davis.

Texas A&M led 17-10 at halftime, but Burrow threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to tie the score midway through the third quarter.

The Aggies got a scoring opportunity later in the quarter when Tigers punt returner Jonathan Giles lost a fumble at the LSU 29. Texas A&M took advantage when Williams ran 1 yard for a touchdown and a 24-17 lead through three quarters.

LSU struggled on offense, but Michael Divinity Jr. picked up a fumble by Williams and ran 58 yards for a touchdown that tied the score with 10:12 remaining.

A 46-yard run by Lanard Fournette put the Tigers in scoring position, and Burrow threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau to give LSU its first lead of the game with 6:41 remaining.

Williams ran 10 yards for a touchdown to start the scoring, but Burrow answered with a 22-yard touchdown run that evened the score at 7 after the first quarter.

Mond threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger, and Seth Small kicked a 33-yard field goal as the Aggies opened a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

Cole Tracy, who had missed a 49-yard field goal earlier in the quarter, made a 47-yarder to get the Tigers within 17-10 at halftime.

—Field Level Media