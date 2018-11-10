Mond, Williams help Texas A&M knock off Mississippi

Kellen Mond overcame a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and passed for three scores as host Texas A&M defeated Mississippi 38-24 in an SEC game on Saturday afternoon.

Trayveon Williams ran 46 yards for a touchdown and finished with 228 yards on 31 rushes for the Aggies (6-4, 4-3).

The Aggies were on the verge of breaking a 14-14 halftime tie on the first possession of the third quarter when they drove to the Rebels’ 3-yard line. But Mond lost 2 yards, fumbled and Zedrick Woods picked the ball up and ran 96 yards for a touchdown that gave Ole Miss a 21-14 lead.

But that would be the Rebels’ final lead as Mond and Quartney Davis teamed on two touchdowns during a 17-0 run by Texas A&M. The Rebels are 5-5, 1-5,

Mond bounced back later in the quarter to throw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Davis to tie the score at 21 after three quarters.

Texas A&M took a 24-21 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter when Seth Small kicked a 46-yard field goal.

The Rebels had a chance to tie or take the lead when they drove to the Aggies’ 5 before stalling. But on fourth-and-2 Luke Logan missed a 22-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

The miss became even more costly on the next possession when Mond threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Davis to increase the lead to 31-21 with 4:36 remaining.

Logan’s 24-yard field goal cut the lead to 31-24 with 1:51 left, but A&M recovered the ensuing onside kick and on the next play Williams ran 46 yards for a touchdown.

Mond completed 19 of 28 for 236 yards and one interception.

Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 22 of 35 for 373 yards and a touchdown as A.J. Brown (six catches, 127 yards) and DaMarkus Lodge (six for 122) both had more than 100 yards receiving.

Mond ran 1 yard for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

Ta’amu threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Lodge in the second quarter and ran 1 yard for another touchdown to give the Rebels a 14-7 lead.

Mond threw a 21-yard touchdown to Camron Buckley with 44 seconds left in the half to even the score at 14 at halftime.

—Field Level Media