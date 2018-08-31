Williams runs wild as Texas A&M thumps Northwestern State

Trayveon Williams ran for a career-high 240 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and Kellen Mond passed for 184 yards and two scores as Texas A&M rolled to a 59-7 victory over Northwestern State on Thursday night at Kyle Field in the season opener for both teams.

It was the first game on the Texas A&M sidelines for coach Jimbo Fisher, who left Florida State after eight years to mentor the Aggies and a guaranteed 10-season contract worth at least for a $7.5 million per year.

Texas A&M dominated, as expected, racking up 758 total yards (including 503 rushing yards) while being mostly vanilla on offense. The Aggies held Northwestern State to 251 total yards, with 125 of those yards coming on two pass plays.

The Aggies (1-0) outgained the Demons, which plays on the FCS level as a member of the Southland Conference, 383-86 (including a 204-6 edge in rushing) in building a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Williams ripped off a career-long 73-yard touchdown run on the third play of Texas A&M’s first possession in the game. He added a 2-yard scoring dive midway through the second quarter and a 40-yard touchdown on the Aggies’ opening march of the third quarter.

Williams’ game was the second-best rushing performance in Texas A&M history, behind only Bob Smith’s 296-yard game versus SMU in 1950.

Mond connected with tight end Jace Sternberger on scoring passes of 7 and 8 yards in the second quarter and scored on the ground on a 1-yard sneak.

Kwame Etwi scored on 4-yard run with 9:23 to play in the third quarter as part of his 83 yards rushing on eight carries.

When Texas A&M wasn’t scoring touchdowns it still enjoyed success as Daniel LaCamera ripped a 52-yard field goal at the 3:24 mark of the third quarter to expand the Aggies’ lead to 52-0.

Northwestern State (0-1) is now 0-22 all-time against Southeastern Conference opponents.

The Demons finally got on the board via a 71-yard touchdown pass from Clay Holgorsen to Jazz Ferguson in the fourth quarter to cut the A&M lead to 52-7.

Texas A&M finished the scoring with a 14-yard Nick Starkel-to-Jalen Preston TD pass with eight minutes to play in the game.

Things will get considerably tougher for the Aggies next week when they host second-ranked Clemson on Saturday evening.

