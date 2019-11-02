Spiller runs wild as Texas A&M routs UTSA

Isaiah Spiller rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of play to help Texas A&M roll past visiting Texas-San Antonio 45-14 on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in College Station, Texas.

It was only the second time the two teams have played, and the win, in Texas A&M’s final non-league game of the regular season, kept the Aggies perfect against Texas-San Antonio.

Spiller, a freshman, racked up the majority of his yardage and a pair of his TDs on two of his 20 carries — scoring runs of 60 and 50 yards. He finished with a 10.9-yards-per-carry average.

Kellen Mond hit on 16 of his 21 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown for Texas A&M (6-3).

Texas-San Antonio (3-5), which plays in Conference USA, managed just 231 yards of total offense, with only 75 of those after halftime.

The Roadrunners jumped to a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard TD run by former LSU quarterback Lowell Narcisse with 8:22 to play in the first quarter, with the scoring run coming after Narcisse hit running back Sincere McCormick for a 44-yard catch and run.

Texas A&M wasted no time responding as Spiller sprinted 60 yards for a TD on the ensuing offensive snap to tie the game at 7-7. The Aggies then moved to the front on its next possession on a 19-yard scoring run by Cordarrian Richardson.

Texas A&M expanded its advantage to 21-7 on a 7-yard pass from Mond to Jalen Wydermyer with 22 seconds to play until halftime.

Spiller got loose for a 50-yard TD run on the first drive of the third quarter to give the Aggies some real separation. His third score, on an 8-yard touchdown burst midway through the quarter, all but finished off the overmatched Roadrunners.

Mond’s 1-yard scoring sneak early in the fourth quarter made it 42-7 and finished off his day and sent most of the Aggies’ starters to the bench.

Texas-San Antonio’s other TD was on a 58-yard interception return by Dadrian Taylor with 4:53 to play.

