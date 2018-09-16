Texas A&M manhandles Louisiana-Monroe

Kellen Mond threw for 210 yards and a touchdown Saturday night while Trayveon Williams rushed for 128 yards and another touchdown as Texas A&M pulled away in the second half to rout Louisiana-Monroe 48-10 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Mond, who completed 16 of 24 passes before leaving the game for backup Nick Starkel in the fourth quarter, also rushed for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Aggies (2-1) also added a touchdown in the kicking game when Tyrel Dodson returned a blocked field goal 78 yards with 1:21 left in the first half.

Texas A&M opened the scoring on Williams’ 2-yard plunge up the middle with 8:52 remaining in the first quarter, capping a 9-play, 84-yard drive that lasted 3:47. The Warhawks (2-1) responded with a 27-yard field goal from Craig Ford with 1:08 left in the quarter.

Mond finished off a 13-play, 75-yard march on a 7-yard keeper with 10:17 on the clock in the second quarter, followed by Seth Small’s 40-yard field goal for a 17-3 advantage at the 5:33 mark.

After Dodson’s special teams score, Louisiana-Monroe answered back with its only touchdown. Caleb Evans found R.J. Turner for a 2-yard scoring strike with 4 seconds left in the half, cutting the Aggies’ lead to 24-10 at intermission.

Mond made it 31-10 on a 9-yard run with 6:05 left in the third quarter, followed by Small’s 36-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining.

Texas A&M turned it into a laugher with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Mond connected with Jace Sternberger for a 20-yard score with 8:05 remaining, and backup running back Jashaun Corbin capped the scoring on a 2-yard burst up the middle with 39 seconds left.

Evans completed 15-of-28 passes for 225 yards with an interception for the Warhawks, which were outgained 530-328. Marcus Green caught four passes for 75 yards in the losing cause.

The Aggies open Southeastern Conference play next week at No. 1 Alabama.

—Field Level Media