No. 20 Cincinnati falls in OT to Temple

Quarterback Anthony Russo hit Isaiah Wright on a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime Saturday, lifting Temple to a 24-17 American Athletic Conference victory over No. 20 Cincinnati in Philadelphia.

The Bearcats (6-1, 2-1 AAC) saw their unbeaten status disappear when freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder was intercepted by Shaun Bradley on a third-and-30 throw from the Owls’ 40. Cincinnati had reached the 10, but a sack and personal foul backed up the Bearcats.

Temple forced overtime when Russo found Brandon Mack wide open down the right sideline for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds left in the game. Russo completed 20 of 41 passes with three interceptions for 237 yards, finishing the day with three touchdowns.

Ridder struggled with the Owls’ defense all day, hitting only 14 of 33 passes for 111 yards with an interception. He was sacked three times and completed no pass longer than 15 yards.

Michael Warren rushed 25 times for 132 yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats, who compiled 200 yards on the ground but weren’t able to overcome three missed field goals and an inability to add on to a 17-10 lead they held for most of the second half.

Temple (5-3, 4-0) used Cincinnati mistakes to build an early 10-0 lead. A lost fumble by Ridder led to a 28-yard field goal by Will Mobley, and a fumble on the ensuing kickoff resulted in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Russo to Randle Jones with 9:03 left in the first quarter.

Predictably, the Bearcats battled back. Michael Warren rumbled 24 yards off left tackle with 4:52 remaining in the quarter to get them on the board. A 44-yard field goal by Cole Smith at the 9:31 mark of the second quarter evened the score at 10, and that’s where the teams stood at halftime.

Cincinnati took its only lead in the third quarter when Charles McClelland ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run with 6:09 left.

—Field Level Media