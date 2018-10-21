No. 1 Alabama wallops Tennessee to stay undefeated

EditorsNote: Tweaks 6th, 10th, last grafs

Top-ranked Alabama struck for four touchdowns in the first quarter in another impressive win, topping the Tennessee Volunteers 58-21 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 19 of 29 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns, increasing his total to 25 with no interceptions in his sophomore season.

Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Irv Smith Jr. and Henry Ruggs III caught TDs, while Josh Jacobs ran for two and Damien Harris and Jalen Hurts had one each for the nation’s No. 1 offense.

The Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0 SEC) won for the 12th straight time in the 101st meeting in the rivalry known as the “Third Saturday in October.” The dozen wins have all come under 12th-year coach Nick Saban.

Saban also improved to 15-0 against his former assistants who are currently head coaches. First-year Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt was Saban’s defensive coordinator the previous two seasons.

The 58 points were the most ever scored by the Tide against their SEC interdivisional rival.

Ty Chandler and Tyler Byrd had TD receptions from backup quarterback Keller Chryst for Tennessee (3-4, 1-3). Kyle Phillips returned an interception 27 yards for a score.

Following the kickoff, Tagovailoa tossed an 11-yard TD strike to Jeudy, marking the eighth straight game the Crimson Tide scored a TD on their initial possession. Jacobs later ran in from 3 yards after a fumble recovery at the Tennessee 3.

Tagovailoa found Waddle deep over the right side for another TD at 8:08, and Harris added a 3-yard run before the quarter ended with a 28-0 lead. Alabama notched four touchdowns in 7:05 of possession time.

The Vols scored with Chryst, who replaced Jarrett Guarantano after a hard tackle. Chandler caught a 10-yard TD pass at 7:21, but Jacobs’ 2-yard TD run with 4:23 left made it 35-7.

Chryst’s second TD pass, a 20-yarder to Byrd at 2:18, cut into the deficit, but Tagovailoa found Smith on a 9-yard strike for a 42-14 halftime lead.

Chryst was tripped and fell in the end zone for a safety to open the second half, and Tagovailoa passed 41 yards to Ruggs two minutes later. Hurts recorded his first rushing TD of the season from 21 yards at 1:03 of the third.

—Field Level Media