Fromm, No. 3 Georgia ease by Tennessee

Jake Fromm threw two scoring passes in the final 1:59 of the first half, and Rodrigo Blankenship kicked three field goals to help lead No. 3 Georgia past Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee 43-14 on Saturday night at Knoxville, Tenn.

Fromm completed 24 of 29 passes for 288 yards for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0), who outgained Tennessee 526-343 in total yards. Georgia scored the game’s final 33 points.

Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer, who replaced Jarrett Guarantano during the Vols’ 34-3 loss at Florida on Sept. 21, started and was 14 of 28 for 259 yards, two TDs and one interception for the Volunteers (1-4, 0-2). Guarantano saw action and was 1 of 5 for 14 yards.

Blankenship added field goals of 50, 34 and 27 yards. He has converted all 11 field-goal attempts and 25 point-after tries this season.

Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis left the game after two plays with an apparent ankle injury and did not return. He was seen on the sideline wearing a boot on his left foot.

Linebacker Tae Crowder returned a fumble 60 yards for a TD for the final score with 4:39 remaining. Maurer had fumbled when sacked by defensive back Eric Stokes.

Brian Herrien’s 1-yard TD run with 8:02 to go increased Georgia’s lead to 36-14.

Blankenship’s 27-yard field goal with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter made the score 29-14.

The Bulldogs went ahead 26-14 when Fromm threw two scoring passes in the final two minutes of the first half. First he hit receiver Lawrence Cager with a 3-yard back-shoulder pass 1:59 before the half. Following Tennessee’s errant field-goal try, Fromm connected with receiver George Pickens for a 7-yard score. The ensuing two-point try failed.

Blankenship’s second field goal, a 34-yarder with 11:31 showing in the second quarter, pulled Georgia within 14-13.

Maurer’s second scoring pass, a 12-yard pass to Jauan Jennings on the first play of the second quarter, gave the Vols a 14-10 edge. Jennings finished with seven catches for 114 yards.

The Bulldogs went ahead 10-7 on Blankenship’s 50-yard field goal with 2:34 to go in the first quarter.

Maurer and Marquez Callaway teamed up on a 73-yard touchdown pass play with 6:25 to go in the first quarter to tie it at 7.

D’Andre Swift’s 1-yard TD run opened the scoring at 7:07 of the first quarter.

Both teams were coming off bye weeks. Georgia defeated then-No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 on Sept. 21.

