Tennessee never trails in upset of No. 11 Kentucky

Tennessee, the last-place offense in the SEC, racked up 412 total yards Saturday in a 24-7 upset of No. 11 Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Volunteers (5-5, 2-4) extended their home win streak against the rival Wildcats to 17 games in a row, dating back to 1984.

Tennessee dominated from start to finish, especially on defense. The Volunteers limited Kentucky (7-3, 5-3) to 77 yards rushing, forced three turnovers and recorded five sacks.

Jarrett Guarantano completed 12 of 20 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns while the running game, ranked last in the SEC, piled up 215 yards. Ty Chandler had 89 yards and Tim Jordan added 63 yards and a touchdown.

Brent Cimaglia opened the Tennessee scoring with a 19-yard field goal with 5:09 left in the first quarter. It capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive and gave the Volunteers a lead they would never relinquish.

Tennessee added two more touchdowns in the final 2:05 before intermission. Jordan scored on a 3-yard run to complete a six-play, 81-yard drive. Then the Volunteers scored on a Hail Mary pass as time expired, a 39-yard strike from Guarantano to Marquez Callaway.

On its second possession after halftime, Tennessee marched 85 yards in eight plays to go up 24-0 on a 2-yard TD catch by tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson.

Kentucky’s lone score was a 19-yard pass from Terry Wilson to C.J. Conrad with 1:56 left in the third period.

UK’s Benny Snell rushed for 81 yards, moving him to 1,089 yards on the season. He now has 3,513 yards, 322 shy of Sonny Collins’ all-time school record of 3,835 yards. He has two regular season games remaining plus a bowl game.

For Kentucky, the second loss in as many weeks prevents the Wildcats from securing a 10-win season for only the third time in 103 seasons.

One week ago, UK was playing for its first SEC East title in school history before losing 34-17 to Georgia in Lexington.

Tennessee ends with two conference games, a home date with Missouri next weekend and the finale at rival Vanderbilt. The Vols need one more win to become bowl eligible.

