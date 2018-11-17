Missouri routs Tennessee for 3rd straight win

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock tossed two touchdowns as the Tigers won their third straight game, beating the Tennessee Volunteers 50-17 at Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday.

Lock finished 21 of 30 for 257 yards. The senior is third all-time in SEC history in passing yardage and touchdown passes.

Dominic Gicinto and Johnathon Johnson caught TD passes, and Tyler Badie, Larry Rountree III and Simi Bakare rushed for scores. Joshuah Bledsoe scored on a fumble return for Missouri (7-4, 3-4 SEC).

Kicker Tucker McCann booted three field goals for the Tigers, who moved to 5-2 against the Vols since joining the SEC in 2012, and Rountree rushed for a game-high 135 yards.

Ty Chandler rushed for a team-high 82 yards and a pair of TDs for Tennessee (5-6, 2-5), which saw its two-game winning streak end. Keller Chryst replaced injured starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and went 7 for 19 for 173 yards.

Tennessee will have to beat cross-state rival Vanderbilt next Saturday to become bowl-eligible. Vanderbilt has won the last two in the rivalry and four of the last six.

Missouri took the opening kickoff and moved 58 yards down the field in nine plays. McCann drilled a 35-yard field goal at 11:34 to give the Tigers the game’s first lead, and he connected from 23 yards at 1:15 for a 6-0 lead to end a 47-yard drive.

Chryst, a grad transfer from Stanford, directed the Vols on a six-play, 69-yard touchdown drive in 2:50. Chandler took a toss to the right side, cut back against the Missouri defense and ran in from 6 yards for a 7-6 lead.

The Vols failed to recover an onside kick, and Badie’s short TD run capped a 66-yard drive for a 13-7 lead at 8:15, but Brent Cimaglia’s 21-yard field goal trimmed the deficit.

In the final 1:39 of the half, Lock tossed touchdowns to Gicinto and Johnson for a 26-10 halftime lead.

Chandler and Rountree exchanged rushing TDs in the third quarter to make it 33-17. However, a 39-yard fumble return by Bledsoe gave Missouri a 40-17 edge, and McCann kicked a 40-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

Bakare rushed in from 2 yards at 2:53 for the final margin.

