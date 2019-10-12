Guarantano helps Tennessee take down Mississippi State

Former Tennessee starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano came off the bench to complete 6 of 7 passes, including a 39-yard scoring strike to Tyler Bird late in the fourth quarter, to lead the Volunteers to a 20-10 win over Mississippi State in an SEC game on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Guarantano, a junior who passed for 106 yards, entered the game for Tennessee (2-4, 1-2 SEC) when Brian Maurer, a true freshman making his second start, left the game in the second quarter with a concussion. Maurer completed 4 of 7 passes for 61 yards and two interceptions.

Both teams utilized two quarterbacks, with the replacements playing in the second half.

Garrett Shrader replaced Mississippi State starter Tommy Stevens, who completed 6 of 11 passes for 67 yards with two interceptions in the first half. Shrader completed 5 of 10 passes for 79 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2). He also rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries.

His 17-yard touchdown pass to Deddrick Thomas with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter cut the lead 13-10. The score capped an eight-play, 90-yard drive that took 3:37.

The Vols responded with the nine-play, 91-yard drive that lasted 5:44, capped by Guarantano’s touchdown pass to Bird.

After Mississippi State drove 57 yards the ball to the Tennessee 18, Jace Christmann missed a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining.

Tennessee had trouble moving the ball after scoring a touchdown on its second possession of the game. Tim Jordan’s 15-yard scoring run with 4:56 left in the first quarter culminated a 60-yard drive that put Tennessee up 7-0.

Jordan finished with 59 yards on 19 carries. Ty Chandler led the Vols with 63 yards on 16 rushes.

After Tennessee took the 7-0 lead, the teams settled on field goals with Christmann making a 51-yarder that bounced through the uprights off the crossbar in the second quarter, and Brent Cimaglia converting from 49 yards on the last play of the first half and 22 yards in the third quarter.

