Chandler's 81-yard TD highlights Vols' shutout of UTEP

Tennessee sophomore Ty Chandler rushed for 158 yards and a long touchdown in the Volunteers’ 24-0 win over Texas-El Paso at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Chandler, who needed just 12 carries, led a rushing attack for Tennessee (2-1) that amassed 345 yards. Madre London added 74 yards and Tim Jordan had 49 yards and a score.

The Miners (0-3), whose offense ranked last (130th) in the FBS last season, struggled to move the ball and saw their losing streak reach 15 games.

After a slow start, Tennessee outgained UTEP 512-134 in total offense and earned its second straight victory.

The only scoring in the first quarter was a 38-yard field goal by Tennessee’s Brent Cimaglia with 2:39 left.

Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed a 53-yard pass to Josh Palmer to start the second quarter, but running back Jeremy Banks fumbled at the goal line to stop the series two plays later.

Jordan capped a 36-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Tennessee a 10-0 lead at halftime.

Chandler took a pitch off the left side from Guarantano and dashed past the UTEP defense on an 81-yard touchdown on Tennessee’s first series of the second half for a 17-0 lead. It was the longest scoring run by a Volunteers back since LaMarcus Coker’s 89-yarder in 2006.

Guarantano tossed a 4-yard score to Jauan Jennings to end Tennessee’s best drive of the game — 71 yards in 11 plays in 5:10 — for a 24-0 lead.

Next week the Volunteers begin a brutal five-game stretch of SEC conference matchups against Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina.

Tennessee hosts the Gators next Saturday night. UTEP will return home to play New Mexico State.

—Field Level Media