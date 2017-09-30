No. 7 Georgia throttles Tennessee to stay perfect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Seventh-ranked Georgia continues to assert itself as a team to watch in the SEC.

Saturday’s 41-0 thrashing of Tennessee would seem to be a good indicator of that.

The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) dominated the game in every way possible, churning up 380 yards of offense while holding Tennessee to just 142 and forcing four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumble recoveries).

The loss marked the first time the Volunteers (3-2, 0-2) have been shut out since 1994.

Quarterback Jake Fromm accounted for three of Georgia’s touchdowns, rushing for two and throwing for another score.

Running back Nick Chubb’s return to Neyland Stadium was certainly more enjoyable than his last trip to Knoxville in 2015.

On his first carry in the game two years ago, Chubb tore up his knee, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. On Saturday, Chubb enjoyed some sweet revenge, carrying 16 times for 109 yards.

Tennessee, meanwhile, continues to spiral.

Volunteers fans were already growing more skeptical of coach Butch Jones, and boos rained down late in the third quarter after Sony Michel’s 21-yard touchdown made the score 31-0.

Brian Herrien added 1-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs early in the fourth, and by the time kicker David Marvin kicked a 19-yard field goal with 5:34 to play, what was a sold-out stadium of 102,455 was whittled down to a few thousand Bulldogs fans.

Georgia couldn’t have wished for a better first half.

The Bulldogs dominated the first 30 minutes, getting touchdown runs of 9 and 4 yards from Fromm, who also accounted for Georgia’s first touchdown on a 12-yard pass to Javon Wims.

A 38-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship accounted for the rest of the points.

Tennessee, meanwhile, didn’t sniff much yardage at all.

Georgia held the Vols to 64 total yards, including just 11 through the air for quarterback Quinten Dormady, who completed just three of the first 12 passes he attempted with two interceptions, one each from Tyrique McGhee and J.R. Reed.

Later in the game, the Bulldogs were credited with a blocked punt when Trevor Daniel’s kick went right into the line and off the facemask of Georgia’s D‘Andre Walker.

NOTES: Georgia K Rodrigo Blankenship saw his snap of consecutive touchbacks snapped at 18 when his fifth kickoff of the afternoon only made it to the goal line. ... Georgia lost LB Reggie Carter to a concussion and Trenton Thompson to a right knee injury. Neither player returned. ... Tennessee honored former quarterback Peyton Manning at halftime for his introduction into the College Football Hall of Fame.