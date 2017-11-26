Shurmur, Vanderbilt carve up Tennessee

Kyle Shurmur threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns as Vanderbilt knocked off Tennessee 42-24 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

It’s the first conference win for the Commodores (5-7, 1-7 SEC), while the Volunteers (4-8, 0-8 SEC) finished the season winless in the SEC and mired in the East division basement. It’s the second time in as many years that Vanderbilt dealt Tennessee a season-ending loss and the fourth win for the Commodores in their last six games against the Vols.

Shurmur’s third four-touchdown game this season was part of a 529-yard onslaught by the Commodores.

Ralph Webb rushed for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his final collegiate game. The senior also passed Florida’s Errict Rhett for sixth among the SEC’s all-time leading rushers with 4,169 career yards. Trent Sherfield added 81 receiving yards and a pair of scoring grabs for Vanderbilt.

Tennessee jumped out to a 14-7 lead on a 2-yard touchdown catch by Marquez Callaway and a 1-yard scoring run by John Kelly. Vanderbilt stormed back, however, taking a 21-14 lead into the break on a 2-yard touchdown run by Webb and a 30-yard scoring heave from Shurmur to Kalija Lipscomb with 2:37 remaining in the half.

Shurmur connected with C.J. Duncan for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Commodores. Duncan finished with 99 receiving yards.

Tennessee wide receiver Brandon Johnson caught six passes for a game-high 107 yards. Ethan Wolf hauled in a 20-yard touchdown in the senior tight end’s final game on Rocky Top.

That accounted for the majority of the Vols’ offense, however. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano finished with 183 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Vanderbilt defense routinely pestered the redshirt freshman Guarantano by ringing up five tackles for loss and three sacks.