No. 15 Texas survives Kansas on last-second FG

Cameron Dicker hit a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift No. 15 Texas to a wild 50-48 win over upset-minded Kansas on Saturday in a Big-12 Conference game featuring 50 combined fourth-quarter points in Austin, Texas.

Oct 19, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) leads his team in to the locker room after warmups before game against Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Dicker’s kick came at the end of a last-gasp, 60-yard drive for Texas, after the Jayhawks had taken a one-point lead on a two-point conversion pass with 1:11 remaining. The conversion followed Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley’s 22-yard touchdown to Stephon Robinson Jr.

Sam Ehlinger passed for 399 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12), while Keaontay Ingram ran for 101 yards on 14 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown with 2:47 to play that gave the Longhorns a short-lived, 47-40 lead.

Stanley threw for 310 yards and four scores for the Jayhawks (2-5, 0-4). Pooka Williams Jr. ran for 190 yards and two TDs.

The teams traded blows throughout the final quarter. Ehlinger put Texas ahead 31-24 with a 14-yard pass to Devin Duvernay with 14:01 to play.

Williams responded less than four minutes later with a 16-yard run, one play after Najee Stevens-McKenzie intercepted Ehlinger. But Texas returned the ensuing PAT for two points, extending the lead to 33-30.

Ehlinger then hit Duvernay from 43 yards to lead by 10 at the 8:32 mark, but the Jayhawks responded with a field goal and Stanley’s 11-yard pass to Andrew Parchment to tie it at 40 with 4:25 to play.

Texas scored the game’s first 14 points via a 14-yard TD run by Roschon Johnson and a 10-yard scoring pass from Ehlinger to Jake Smith.

Kansas answered with a 23-yard Liam Jones FG after the speedy Williams exploited the middle of the Texas defense for a 65-yard run. Williams then ripped off a 7-yard TD run on the Jayhawks’ next possession. Kansas added a 7-yard scoring pass from Stanley to Takulve Williams with 8:38 before the half to give Kansas its first lead in a game in Austin since 1997.

Texas went back in front on a 5-yard pass from Ehlinger to Brennan Eagles with 2:19 to play in the second quarter, taking a 21-17 lead to halftime.

Kansas leapfrogged to the lead on the opening possession of the third quarter, with Stanley hitting Robinson with a 9-yard TD pass to end a 14-play, 75-yard march.

