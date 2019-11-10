Dicker’s last-second FG lifts Texas over No. 16 Kansas St.

Keaontay Ingram rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Cameron Dicker booted the game-winning 26-yard field goal on the final play as Texas shrugged off a slow start and defeated No. 16 Kansas State 27-24 on Saturday afternoon in Austin, Texas, in a crucial Big 12 Conference contest.

Nov 9, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns fan before game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Dicker’s game-winner, his second in the past three games at the final gun, culminated a 13-play, 67-yard drive that chewed up the final 6:45.

Sam Ehlinger was 22 of 29 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown for Texas (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12 play).

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson passed for a career-high 253 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He had 217 of those yards and both TDs in the first half; his previous career-high passing was 218 yards in an entire game.

Kansas State (6-3, 3-3 in Big 12 play) wasted no time establishing itself and the tenor of this game when Thompson hit Malik Knowles on a 70-yard catch-and-run TD on the third snap of the opening possession.

The Wildcats added to their lead with an eight-play, 63-yard march on their ensuing possession, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Thompson to Wykeen Gill.

The Longhorns answered with a 21-yard TD pass from Ehlinger to Collin Johnson early in the second quarter to climb back within 14-7

Texas got its needed TD to open the second half when Ingram, barely staying inbounds as he ran down the sideline and then leaped, scooted 34 yards for a TD that tied the score at 14.

Dicker’s 36-yard field goal gave the Longhorns their first lead of the day, 17-14, with 9:02 to play in the third quarter. The biggest play on the drive was a 37-yard pass to Johnson.

A 53-yard punt return by Brandon Jones early in the fourth quarter gave Texas the chance to add to its lead, and Ingram cashed in the opportunity when he scored on a 12-yard TD run to make it 24-14 with 12:17 to play.

On the ensuing kickoff, Kansas State’s Joshua Youngblood flipped the script with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to bring the Wildcats back within three points.

The Wildcats then tied the score on Blake Lynch’s 45-yard field goal with 6:45 to play in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for the frantic final quarter.

—Field Level Media