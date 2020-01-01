Texas dominates No. 11 Utah, wins Alamo Bowl

Sam Ehlinger passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 73 yards and another score as Texas routed No. 11 Utah 38-10 on Tuesday in the Valero Alamo Bowl at San Antonio.

Dec 31, 2019; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) catches a long pass against the Utah Utes that helped set up a Texas field goal in the Valero Alamo Bowl at Alamodome.

The Longhorns (8-5) posted a third straight bowl victory for the first time since a five-win run from 2004-08.

Texas’ defense, working under interim coordinator Craig Naivar after the firing of Todd Orlando at the end of the regular season, dominated the game while its offense gained 438 yards and did enough to keep the Utes off balance.

Ehlinger was just 12 of 18 through the air, but that was plenty. Devin Duvernay hauled in three passes for 92 yards, including the Longhorns’ final passing TD on a 15-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter.

Texas’ Keaontay Ingram carried 13 times for 108 yards and a 49-yard TD in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

Utah (11-3) managed just 254 yards of offense and took five sacks, three of them by Joseph Ossai. Tyler Huntley passed for 126 yards and ran for 33 in the loss for the Utes.

Texas moved 63 yards on 10 plays to a 29-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker on the game’s opening drive.

A 71-yard punt return by D’Shawn Jamison early in the second quarter gave the Longhorns a short field at the Utah 6. That set up a 5-yard TD pass from Ehlinger to Collin Johnson two plays later that produced a 10-0 Texas lead.

Utah ventured past midfield just once in the first half, and then just to the Longhorns 48, while being outgained 185-127 over the first 30 minutes.

After the Utes failed on a fourth-down run from near midfield early in the third quarter, Texas expanded its lead, moving 43 yards in three plays to Ehlinger’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Ingram at the 10:30 mark.

The Utes finally lit the scoreboard via a 32-yard field goal by Jadon Redding with 4:58 to play in the third quarter after a 60-yard, 11-play drive.

But the Longhorns responded immediately, driving 75 yards in seven plays to Ehlinger’s 6-yard scoring run that pushed the Texas lead to 24-3.

Utah got into the end zone on a 4-yard pass from Huntley to Demari Simpkins to cut the margin to 24-10 with 11:34 to play.

