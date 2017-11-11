Preview: Kansas at Texas

Texas needs a win to keep its bowl hopes alive Saturday, while visiting Kansas is trying to avoid a dubious NCAA record. The Jayhawks have lost 44 consecutive road games to tie Western (Colo.) State’s 81-year old major-college record.

The Jayhawks haven’t won away from home since beating UTEP on Sept. 12, 2009, and have been outscored 130-30 in three road losses this year. Texas, which is trying to avoid its fourth consecutive losing season, will be without suspended cornerback Holton Hill for the rest of the season. Both teams are dealing with quarterback injuries and have not revealed their starter. Texas’ Sam Ehlinger has missed back-to-back games with concussion symptoms and an inner ear problem while Kansas’ Carter Stanley is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network. LINE: Texas -31

ABOUT KANSAS (1-8, 0-6 Big 12): Stanley (717 yards, three interceptions, one TD) was pulled late in the Baylor game for former starter Peyton Bender (1,437 yards, nine interceptions, eight touchdowns) but will start if he’s healthy. Leading receiver Steven Sims Jr. (39 catches, 679 yards, four touchdowns) needs 113 yards to become the fifth player in school history to reach 2,000 career receiving yards. Junior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. leads the country with 8.4 solo tackles per game, is second with 2.2 tackles for loss and third with 12.2 tackles per game.

ABOUT TEXAS (4-5, 3-3): Ehlinger (1,419 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions) had started three straight before Shane Buechele (1,067 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions) took over the past two weeks. Buechele was sacked seven times and leading rusher Chris Warren III (313 yards, five touchdowns) had one carry in last week’s loss to TCU as Texas gained nine yards on the ground. The Texas defense, which is allowing 17.6 points in the eight games since allowing 51 in the Week 1 loss to Maryland, is ranked sixth nationally in third-down defense (26.5 percent).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The only FBS win for Kansas coach David Beaty (3-30 in three seasons) is last year’s 24-21 overtime win against Texas.

2. Hill, who was suspended for the final three games for violation of team rules, was second on the team with 51 tackles and had three of Texas’ five defensive touchdowns.

3. Kansas has scored two touchdowns - both against Kansas State - in its last four games. It was outscored 156-29 in that span.

PREDICTION: Texas 45, Kansas 10