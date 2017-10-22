No. 4 TCU walks over Kansas 43-0

Last year, TCU needed a field goal in the last two minutes to escape Kansas with a 24-23 victory.

No such dramatics were required Saturday night.

The No. 4 Horned Frogs completely dominated both sides of the scrimmage line and blanked the outmatched Jayhawks 43-0 at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

In upping its record to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12 Conference, TCU gave up only 21 total yards and four first downs. And Kansas had to work to get its head above water. Through three quarters, it had minus-6 yards of offense.

“I‘m proud of our defense,” Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said. “Kansas knew a lot about us. But the bottom line was we have football players making plays.”

That the Jayhawks had offensive and defensive coordinators -- Doug Meacham and Kenny Perry -- with ties to TCU and Patterson’s staff did nothing to help. Kansas (1-6, 0-4) needed help from penalties to pick up two of its first downs.

It converted only 2 of 15 third downs and punted a whopping 11 times. The result was its 44th consecutive road loss, dating back to September 2009.

“Disappointed,” Kansas coach David Beaty said. “I know our kids are preparing well. Something’s missing. Got to figure that out.”

It was pretty easy to figure things out in this one. The Horned Frogs scored a touchdown on their first drive with quarterback Kenny Hill finding Desmon White with a 6-yard strike to cap an eight-play, 71-yard march.

That would be a recurring theme. Hill efficiently carved up the Jayhawks’ defense, hitting on 19 of 26 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. He spread his completions among 11 different receivers, with John Diarse doing the lion’s share of the damage with four receptions for 130 yards.

Most of that yardage came on a 67-yard touchdown with 4:54 left in the first half. Diarse ran a fly pattern down the left sideline, broke a couple tackles after making the catch and cruised into the end zone to give TCU a 24-0 halftime lead.

Hill finished his game with a flourish, finding Jalen Reagor and Tra Williams for 15- and 26-yard scoring strikes, respectively, in the third quarter’s first six minutes.

KaVontae Turpin capped the scoring with a winding 90-yard punt return with 6:46 left in the third. He gave ground all the way back to the 3, broke a spate of tackles and outraced a tackler over the last 70 yards.

Turpin’s play was on Patterson’s mind afterward. The Horned Frogs play three of their last five games on the road, including next week with surprising Iowa State.

“We need to make plays in the next five games on special teams,” he said.

The final 12 minutes literally turned into a race to triple zeroes on the clock. Informed of severe thunderstorms making their way to Fort Worth, referee Mike DeFee asked Patterson and Beaty if they would agree to a running clock.

Given their blessing, Defee wound the clock almost continuously to get the game completed. It stopped only for TV timeouts, penalties and change of possession. It kept ticking otherwise, even on incomplete passes.

“We just wanted to get on to the next phase,” Patterson said.

Darius Anderson rushed 12 times for 62 yards for TCU, which finished with 475 yards of total offense and 22 first downs, reaching at least 43 points for the fourth time.

Quarterback Peyton Bender was under heavy duress almost from the get-go for Kansas, completing just 7-of-16 passes for 38 yards before being lifted in the second half.

NOTES: TCU entered the game leading FBS in third-down conversion percentage at 56.7 percent. It was typically efficient in the first half, going 5-of-8, and finished 8-of-15. ... Kansas LB Joe Dineen, Jr. came into the night leading FBS players in solo tackles per game at 8.2 and was ranked third nationally in total tackles per game with 12.8. He had 11 tackles Saturday, including seven solo. ... The Horned Frogs’ first-quarter TD Saturday night marked the 38th time in 46 games they had tallied a TD in the opening 15 minutes.