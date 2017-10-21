Iowa State beats Texas Tech for third straight Big 12 win

Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt threw three touchdown passes in the first half to lead the Cyclones to a 31-13 victory over Texas Tech in a Big 12 game in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.

David Montgomery ran for 164 yards on 28 carries, including a 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, to lead the Cyclones in rushing.

The Cyclones (5-2, 3-1) have won three consecutive Big 12 games -- including games on the road against Oklahoma on Oct. 7 and the Red Raiders (4-3, 1-3).

Iowa State built a 24-6 lead at halftime behind Kempt’s scoring strikes -- 13 yards to Allen Lazard, and 4 and 3 yards to Matthew Eaton. Kempt completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 190 yards.

Texas Tech put together a 12-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that took 3:53 to cut the lead to 24-13. The drive was capped by a 2-yard run by quarterback Nic Shimonek, who scored with 5:31 left in the third quarter.

The Red Raiders were driving again early in the fourth quarter, converting on fourth-and-6 at the Iowa State 44 when Shimonek connected on an 11-yard pass to Cameron Batson.

On the next play, Shimonek was intercepted by linebacker Marcel Spears Jr., who made a 61-yard return for a touchdown to increase the lead to 31-13 with 9:07 left in the game.

The turnover was the Red Raiders’ third of the game after they entered the day with only six turnovers all season. Iowa State scored 17 points off the turnovers, including after running back Desmond Nisby fumbled at the Texas Tech 25-yard line with 12:22 left in the second quarter. Four plays later, Kempt completed the 4-yard touchdown pass to Eaton.

Shimonek completed 31 of 41 passes but for only 207 yards and without a touchdown.

Texas Tech was fourth in the nation in scoring with 44.8 points a game before Saturday. The Red Raiders finished with 336 total yards after averaging 543.7 in the previous six games.

Iowa State, which beat Texas Tech 66-10 last season in Ames, Iowa, improved to 2-8 in Lubbock.