Kansas State tops Texas Tech in OT

Kansas State backup quarterback Skylar John Thompson engineered a game-tying drive in regulation and completed a touchdown pass in overtime to Byron Pringle for a 42-35 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

Thompson, who replaced injured starter Alex Delton in the second half, scored with a 1-yard run with 42 seconds left in regulation and then completed a two-point conversion pass to Dalton Schoen to force overtime.

Thompson completed a 54-yard pass to Schoen in that drive, which occurred after Texas Tech’s Clayton Hatfield missed a 31-yard field goal with 3:40 left.

In overtime, Thompson completed an 8-yard scoring strike to Pringle to give the Wildcats (5-4, 2-2 Big 12) a 42-35 lead. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 96 yards in the game.

Texas Tech (4-5, 2-3) did not answer Kansas State in overtime as quarterback Nic Shimonek threw the ball out of the back of the end zone on a fourth-down play from the 4-yard line.

Shimonek completed 34 of 53 passes for 405 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He led Texas Tech back from 10 points down at two different times in the first half. Keke Coutee was his primary target with 12 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder.

Delton completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for a career-high 167 yards with a touchdown and interception before he was replaced by Thompson in the second half. Delton did not return to the field after halftime because of an undisclosed injury.

Shimonek was part of four scoring plays in the second half -- three touchdown passes and an interception returned 25 yards for a score by Duke Shelley to give the Wildcats a 24-21 lead with 11:32 left in the third quarter.

Shimonek capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Cantrell with 5:00 left in the third quarter to put the Red Raiders back ahead 28-24. He then finished off a 12-play, 80-yard possession with a 22-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher with 14:10 left in the fourth quarter for a 35-24 lead.

Matthew McCrane’s 30-yard field goal for Kansas State cut the lead to 35-27 with 9:10 left in the game.