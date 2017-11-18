Preview: TCU at Texas Tech

TCU coach Gary Patterson could be eying a quarterback change as the No. 14 Horned Frogs travel to Texas Tech on Saturday. Senior starter Kenny Hill is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury, but Patterson would like to see more of freshman backup Shawn Robinson as the season closes.

“Shawn Robinson is going to be one of the guys we’re going to be looking at to change, to revamp, our offense (in our last three or four games),” Patterson said Tuesday. “So sometimes things happen for a reason.” Hill has one touchdown pass in the past three games and TCU is averaging 17 points during that span. The Horned Frogs need to win their final two games to reach the new Big 12 championship game while the Red Raiders need to beat one of their in-state rivals - TCU or Texas next week - to become bowl eligible. Senior quarterback Nic Shimonek, who has eight games with multiple touchdown passes this season, leads the Red Raiders’ high-flying offense against the league’s best defense.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: TCU -6.5

ABOUT TCU (8-2, 5-2 Big 12): Patterson also announced that Darius Anderson (768 yards, eight touchdowns) is out for the year with a foot injury, but Kyle Hicks (473 yards, three touchdowns after rushing for 1,042 yards last year) is healthy and will start. Robinson (7-of-10 for 99 yards, two touchdowns and 75 rushing yards on 13 attempts) has seen action in five games behind Hill (2,279 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and 194 rushing yards). The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in rushing defense (82.7 yards with six touchdowns), passing defense (226.3 yards), total defense (309 yards) and scoring (16.3 points) to go with a league-best 29 sacks.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (5-5, 2-5): Shimonek has thrown for 3,314 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions while the Red Raiders average 343.6 yards through the air. Keke Coutee (1,064 yards, nine touchdowns) is fifth nationally with 106.4 receiving yards per game, while Dylan Cantrell adds 72.3 yards per game and six scores. Tre King (571 yards, four touchdowns) has emerged as the Red Raiders’ top running back, averaging 83.7 yards in three straight starts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU starts the week tied for second place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State and West Virginia but owns wins over both.

2. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in turnovers forced (22) and turnover margin (plus-10).

3. LB Travin Howard, TCU’s leading tackler with 81 stops, is listed as questionable.

PREDICTION: TCU 42, Texas Tech 35