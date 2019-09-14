Oklahoma St.'s Hubbard runs wild over Tulsa

Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-best 256 yards, including 163 in the first quarter, and three touchdowns to lead Oklahoma State to a 40-21 victory over Tulsa in a non-conference game Saturday at Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday.

The Cowboys (3-0) rallied in the second half after trailing 21-20 at halftime.

Hubbard, a sophomore who carried the ball a career-high 32 times, broke his previous career-high totals of 221 yards and 26 carries set at Oregon State on Aug. 31.

Hubbard ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. He added another scoring run of 30 yards on Oklahoma State’s next possession to help build a 14-0 lead with 11:23 left in the first quarter. His 33-yard touchdown run with 2:31 left in the game capped the scoring.

Tulsa (1-2) drove 75 yards on six plays in only 1:37 to cut the lead to 17-7 with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter. Zach Smith capped the possession with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kaylon Stokes.

Smith completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 228 yards before having to leave the game late with an undisclosed injury. Stokes finished with 109 yards on seven catches.

Shamari Brooks, who had 107 yards on 29 carries, had touchdown runs that finished two long drives in the second quarter to put ahead Tulsa 21-20 heading into halftime. His 3-yard score capped a seven-play, 75-yard possession and a 1-yard plunge completed a 16-play, 84-yard drive.

Oklahoma State’s defense adjusted at halftime and made Tulsa punt on four consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

The Cowboys’ offense executed big plays to score twice and build their lead to 33-21 with 1:29 left in the third quarter. Spencer Sanders scored on a 27-yard run and completed a 90-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace.

Sanders completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 169 yards with a touchdown and interception. Wallace caught five passes for 118 yards.

Tulsa twice threatened to cut into Oklahoma State’s 33-21 lead in the fourth quarter but drives stalled at the Cowboy 6 and 35. The Golden Hurricane had only 123 yards of total offense in the second half.

