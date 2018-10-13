No. 23 USF rallies past Tulsa on last-second FG

EditorsNote: Update 2: Fixes to 10-3 in last graf

Quarterback Blake Barnett struggled all evening with his passing but rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in leading No. 23 South Florida past Tulsa 25-24 on Friday night at Tulsa, Okla.

Barnett found receiver Tyre McCants for a 32-yard completion to set up Coby Weiss’ decisive 22-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, as the Bulls (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) rallied from a 24-10 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Barnett completed only 17 of 39 pass attempts for 237 yards and threw an interception. Running back Jordan Cronkrite recorded his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game for USF, with 151 yards on 25 carries.

Cronkrite’s biggest run came on a 66-yard scamper for a touchdown to temporarily tie the game at 10-10 in the third quarter.

Tight end Mitchell Wilcox had five catches for 95 yards, including a 15-yard snag on third-and-10 during the game-winning drive. McCants had eight catches for 91 yards.

Linebacker Zaven Collins led a ferocious defense for the Golden Hurricane, recording 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He made a huge stop on USF’s try for a two-point conversion after a 12-yard scoring run by Barnett with 2:09 remaining.

After taking a two-touchdown lead into the fourth quarter, the Golden Hurricane gave up a touchdown to USF on Barnett’s run from 1 yard out with 7:10 remaining. Nose guard Jaxon Player blocked the extra point to keep Tulsa ahead by eight.

Quarterback Seth Boomer was only 6-of-21 passing for the Golden Hurricane.

Running back Shamari Brooks led Tulsa in rushing with 100 yards, his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. He ran for two 10-yard touchdowns in about a five-minute span of the third quarter.

The Bulls failed to score a touchdown in the first half for the first time this season, getting their only points on Weiss’ 22-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Tulsa scored on Boomer’s 14-yard pass to Jarion Anderson and Nathan Walker’s 34-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead at the intermission.

