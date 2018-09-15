Rosier's 5 TDs help No. 21 Miami hold off Toledo

Senior quarterback Malik Rosier rushed for a single-game career-high three touchdowns and passed for two more as No. 21 Miami overcame stubborn Toledo 49-24 Saturday at the Glass Bowl.

Rosier was a so-so 13-of-23 passing for 205 yards, but his 37-yard run early in the fourth quarter put the Hurricanes (2-1) up 42-24, effectively squashing the Rockets’ upset hopes.

Cornerback Trajan Bandy’s interception on the ensuing series set up fullback Trayone Gray’s plunge for Miami’s final touchdown with just under nine minutes left.

Miami receiver Jeff Thomas had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown and made a key block on Rosier’s long touchdown run.

The Rockets (1-1) fell behind 21-0 before twice pulling to within seven points, the last at 28-21 midway through the third quarter.

Quarterback Mitchell Guadagni passed for 222 yards, and receiver Diontae Johnson had six catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Rockets exploited Miami safety Jaquan Johnson’s absence to an apparent leg injury in the second quarter to get back into the game.

Miami’s defense had dominated early, holding Toledo to just 106 yards in total offense through the first 27 minutes while recording nine tackles for loss (three sacks). On offense, the Hurricanes built their three-score lead with Rosier rushing for two touchdowns and passing 38 yards to Thomas for another.

But the Rockets took advantage of field position, taking over at their 35-yard line when Bubba Baxa’s kickoff went out of bounds, to drive 65 yards on eight plays for their first points with just 37 seconds left in the half. Johnson hauled in a pass tipped by Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman in the end zone from 7 yards out for the score.

The Hurricanes rushed for 129 yards in the first half alone, with DeeJay Dallas accounting for 55 on just six carries. The sophomore finished with a career-high 110 yards on 17 rushes.

