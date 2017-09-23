Preview: Toledo at Miami

It’s back to football for the Miami Hurricanes, who haven’t played since their 41-13 opening win over Bethune-Cookman due to Hurricane Irma. The 14th-ranked Hurricanes, who have been practicing in Orlando, return home on Saturday to face a Toledo team coming off a 54-51 shootout win over Tulsa.

While Miami dealt with the storm and its aftermath the last two weeks, Toledo has been tearing it up offensively en route to the team’s 3-0 start. Leading the way is senior quarterback Logan Whiteside, who rallied the Rockets from a 21-point deficit against Tulsa and finished with six touchdown passes. Toledo is averaging 552.7 yards and 46.0 points a game and has scored at least 37 in each of the first three contests. “Obviously, offensively, they’re very, very good at what they do,” Miami coach Mark Richt told reporters. “They’re a very dangerous team. They have our respect for a lot of reasons.” Miami’s aggressive defense will be more than ready, but a fast Toledo offense that took 88 snaps against Tulsa could eventually exhaust a unit that hasn’t played competitive football in three weeks. “(The Hurricanes) play fast on defense,” said Toledo coach Jason Candle. “They’re running to the football and getting to you with bad intentions when they do get to the ball.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Miami -13.5

ABOUT TOLEDO (3-0): Woodside was named the MAC West Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 458 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns against Tulsa. His top target was senior Cody Thompson, who established career bests in both receptions (nine) and receiving yards (178), while Diontae Johnson had a personal-high 142 yards receiving and two touchdowns on four catches. The defense surrendered 548 yards to Tulsa but safety Josh Teachey had a career-high 14 tackles and returned a blocked extra point 100 yards for two points.

ABOUT MIAMI (1-0): The Hurricanes’ front seven managed just one sack in the opener but the talent is there for so much more -- and more will be needed to protect Miami’s young secondary and contain the Rockets’ explosive passing attack. With star running back Mark Walton (148 yards), the Hurricanes figure to challenge a porous Toledo defense that surrendered 6.2 yards per carry and 423 yards rushing last week. Miami quarterback Malik Rosier, making his third career start, may need to be unleashed after throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a conservative opening win.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami defeated Toledo 24-14 in 1987 in the only prior meeting between the schools.

2. Toledo is 3-0 for the third straight season.

3. Due to Hurricane Irma, Miami has had a schedule shakeup, as its Sept. 9 matchup at Arkansas State was canceled, its game at in-state rival Florida State was rescheduled from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7, and its home matchup against Georgia Tech was shifted from Thursday, Oct. 12 to Saturday, Oct. 14.

PREDICTION: Miami 40, Toledo 20