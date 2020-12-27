No. 19 Louisiana rallies past UTSA to win First Responder Bowl

Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes and Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas ran for one each as No. 19 Louisiana defeated UTSA 31-24 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Saturday in Dallas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) saw the Roadrunners score 17 straight points to tie the score at 24 before Ragas ran 1 yard for the winning score midway through the fourth quarter.

Lewis completed 12 of 22 for 146 yards and Mitchell had 127 yards on 19 rushes as Louisiana finished the season with seven consecutive victories.

Frank Harris passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 91 yards and one touchdown to lead the comeback for the Roadrunners (7-5).

Zakhari Franklin caught five of Harris’ passes, including one of the touchdowns, for 115 yards. Sincere McCormick rushed for 122 yards.

UTSA first-year coach Jeff Traylor was not at the game after learning Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. led the team in Traylor’s absence.

Louisiana led 17-7 at halftime and on the second play of the third quarter Ferrod Gardner recovered Harris’ fumble at the UTSA 3. On the next play, Mitchell ran for a touchdown that increased the Cajuns’ lead to 24-7.

Harris threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Franklin and added a 10-yarder to Joshua Cephus to close the deficit to 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Hunter Duplessis kicked a 20-yard field goal to tie the score early in the fourth quarter before Louisiana drove to Ragas’ tie-breaking touchdown.

UTSA reached the Cajuns 35, but turned the ball over on downs.

Lewis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Williams that gave the Cajuns a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Kenneth Almendares’ 31-yard field goal pushed the lead to 10 points before Harris ran 11 yards for a touchdown that pulled the Roadrunners within 10-7.

Lewis’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy increased the Louisiana lead to 17-7 at halftime.

--Field Level Media