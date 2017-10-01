No. 15 Oklahoma State escapes with 41-34 win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas -- No. 15 Oklahoma State survived another shootout against Texas Tech.

Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph kept the ball on a zone-read and found a clear field for a 16-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter to lift Oklahoma State to a 41-34 victory at Jones Stadium.

After edging Texas Tech by a point last year, Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) outgained the Red Raiders 602-384 but couldn’t put the game away until the final minute.

Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1) erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter as Nic Shimonek led touchdown drives of 70 and 51 yards. Shimonek finished with 330 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

But Rudolph was better as he completed 27 of 38 passes for 376 yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

Matt Ammendola attempted an 18-yard field goal that would have given Oklahoma State a 37-34 lead with less than six minutes left. But Ammendola’s kick hit the right upright and fell away. It was the Cowboys kicker’s second missed field goal to hit the same upright as he also hit it from 22 yards in the first quarter.

But Oklahoma State’s defense held when it needed to and forced a Texas Tech punt in the fourth quarter to set up the Cowboys’ game-winning drive.

Oklahoma State dominated the first half statistically but went to halftime with just a 21-17 lead.

The Cowboys rolled up 343 total yards in the first and second quarters. Rudolph completed 18 of 22 passes for 252 yards, including touchdowns to James Washington, Justice Hill and Jalen McCleskey.

Rudolph’s 4-yard touchdown toss to McCleskey put the Cowboys in front 21-14 with 3:49 left in the second quarter.

However, Rudolph’s one miscue of the first half turned into the Red Raiders’ key play.

Rudolph overthrew Washington and cornerback DaMarcus Fields intercepted the pass. With a wall of blockers flanking him, Fields returned the pick 95 yards for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 with 7:42 left in the first quarter.

Shimonek hit wide receiver Dylan Cantrell for a 3-yard touchdown that gave the Red Raiders a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The Cowboys, who weren’t forced to punt in the first half, responded to falling behind by scoring touchdowns on consecutive offensive series to retake the lead.

Barden booted a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to hold Oklahoma State’s lead to four at the break.

NOTES: Texas Tech entered the game clinging to a 21-20-3 lead in the series versus Oklahoma State despite the Cowboys coming in with an eight-game winning streak versus the Red Raiders. ... Before falling in its Big 12 opener versus TCU last week, Oklahoma State romped through its nonconference slate, winning three games against Tulsa, South Alabama and Pittsburgh by a combined 162-52. ... In 2016, Oklahoma State edged Texas Tech 45-44 in a game in which both offenses gained more than 500 yards. Oklahoma State outgained Texas Tech 605-518 but avoided overtime when Red Raiders K Clayton Hatfield missed an extra point attempt with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter.