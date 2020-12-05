Pratt powers Tulane past Memphis

Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns as Tulane defeated Memphis 35-21 in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon in New Orleans.

Pratt completed 21 passes to 10 different receivers in 33 attempts for 254 yards as the Green Wave (6-5, 3-5 AAC) won for the fourth time in their last five games to finish the regular season and strengthen their shot at securing a school-record third consecutive bowl bid.

Brady White completed 19 of 38 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Tigers (6-3, 4-3). Memphis concludes its regular season by hosting Houston next Saturday.

Calvin Austin III caught five of White’s passes for 110 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown.

Memphis passed for 1 more yard than Tulane (255-254), but the Green Wave rushed for 165 yards and the Tigers rushed for just 45.

Pratt ran 10 yards for a touchdown as the Green Wave extended a 21-14 halftime lead to 28-14 midway through the third quarter.

White threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Sean Dykes to get the Tigers within 28-21.

Cameron Carroll ran 9 yards for a touchdown that increased Tulane’s lead to 35-21 with 11:34 remaining.

Memphis drove to the Green Wave 9-yard line in attempt to make it a one-score game, but White was sacked on fourth down by Cameron Sample with 7:02 remaining.

Tulane took a 7-0 lead on the first possession of the game as Pratt threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Duece Watts.

Memphis responded with a tying score on the ensuing possession as White threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Austin.

Pratt’s 42-yard TD pass to Jha’Quan Jackson gave the Green Wave a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Pratt used his legs to produce a third touchdown, running 3 yards for a 21-7 lead.

Tahj Washington ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 1:18 left in the second quarter to pull the Tigers within 21-14 at halftime.

--Field Level Media