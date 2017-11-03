Preview: Memphis at Tulsa

Points should come fast and furious when No. 21 Memphis plays at Tulsa on Friday in an American Athletic Conference game. The Tigers and the Golden Hurricane are among the top scoring teams in the country and have a history of playing high scoring contests.

Led by the duo of quarterback Riley Ferguson and wide receiver Anthony Miller, the Tigers have won four straight games to become ranked for the first time this season and in the process, have made the 2017 class the winningest in Memphis history at 34-13. Ferguson is tied for fifth nationally in touchdown passes with 23 and ninth in passing yards while Miller ranks in the top five in receptions, yards and touchdowns. The Golden Hurricane are going the other way with losses in six of their last seven games, but did hand the Tigers their most lopsided defeat 59-30 last season. In the last three meetings, the two teams have combined for 257 points and the winning team has scored at least 33 in seven straight matchups.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. Line: Memphis -12

ABOUT MEMPHIS (7-1, 4-1 AAC): While Ferguson, Miller and other offensive stalwarts such as Phil Mayhue, Tony Pollard and Darrell Henderson have dominated the headlines, the defense has been garnering some accolades for the Tigers. Senior linebacker Genard Avery became the third Memphis player to be named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week after registering career-highs with 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss against Tulane. Freshman T.J. Carter and sophomore Austin Hall have also won the award this season for Mike Norvell, whose 15 wins are the most for a coach in his first two seasons in Memphis history.

ABOUT TULSA (2-7, 1-4): Despite spotty quarterback play, D‘Angelo Brewer has still been able to churn out 122.5 running yards per game, good for second in the conference. The senior produced his fifth 100-yard game of the season and 14th of his career in last week’s loss to Southern Methodist and needs 281 yards to pass Tarrion Adams as the school’s all-time leading rusher. After posting a pair of solid efforts, freshman quarterback Luke Skipper completed fewer than 40 percent of his passes while rushing for a career-high 65 yards against SMU, which was the Golden Hurricane’s fifth this season by 10 points or fewer.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miller, who holds the school record with 29 career touchdown receptions, moved into the top spot in receiving yards (2,987) during last week’s win over Tulane and is poised to do the same in receptions.

2. Memphis is 13-0 since 2014 when playing a regular season game Thursday or Friday.

3. The 2015 meeting, which was won 66-42 by the Tigers, featured the most combined points in Memphis history.

PREDICTION: Memphis 63, Tulsa 34