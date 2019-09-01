TCU opens with rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

TCU kicker Jonathan Song booted a career-high five field goals, and true freshman quarterback Max Duggan rushed and passed for touchdowns in the Horned Frogs’ 39-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night.

Aug 31, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Alex Delton (16) throws before the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In his collegiate debut for TCU (1-0), Duggan found the end zone on a short run and later hooked up with wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a 37-yard scoring play.

Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, Duggan finished 16 of 23 for 165 passing yards. Starting quarterback Alex Delton rushed for a team-high 67 yards.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1), an FCS school that went 2-9 last season, scored its lone touchdown on a 1-yard run by KeShawn Williams.

After safety Ar’Darius Washington’s interception on the opening series, fifth-year senior Delton, a transfer from Kansas State, took TCU 48 yards in 10 plays before the drive stalled. Song then connected from 24 yards for a 3-0 lead.

Duggan replaced Delton on the Frogs’ third series and led them on an 11-play, 58-yard drive, ending it with a keeper that Duggan took in after getting stopped at the goal line, giving TCU a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Reagor brought a punt back 26 yards to set up a 36-yard field goal by Song for a 13-0 lead with 3:40 remaining.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig returned an interception 58 yards, and a defensive pass interference on the offense’s final play of the half resulted in an untimed down and Song’s 19-yard kick for a 16-0 lead.

Delton’s 54-yard run set up the Frogs to open the second half, and Song was good from 34 yards to make it 19-0.

The senior thumped a 38-yarder with 8:22 left in the third, tying him for the second-most field goals in a game by a Frogs kicker.

The Golden Lions scored when Isaac Peppers recovered a fumbled punt by Reagor, and Williams scored from a yard out two plays later with 1:31 left in the third.

However, Reagor redeemed himself with a 37-yard TD reception with seven seconds remaining in the quarter.

A 35-yard field goal by TCU’s backup kicker, Griffin Kell, and Darwin Barlow’s 8-yard touchdown run rounded out the scoring.

—Field Level Media