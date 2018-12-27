TCU kicks Cal with FG on final play for OT bowl win

EditorsNote: 6th graf. change ‘his’ to ‘he’ before the word ‘extended’

Jonathan Song converted a 27-yard field goal on the final play of overtime Wednesday night, handing TCU a mistake-filled 10-7 win over California in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix.

Jawuan Johnson set up the winning score by intercepting Chase Forrest on third down during Cal’s overtime possession. The Horned Frogs (7-6) drew a 15-yard penalty for sideline interference as Johnson returned the pick 84 yards inside the Golden Bears’ 10, but were able to carve out a 30-yard drive that teed up Song.

TCU won despite a miserable performance from senior quarterback Grayson Muehlstein, making his second career start. He completed just 7 of 20 passes for 27 yards, tossing four interceptions.

California (7-6) got poor play from its two quarterbacks as well. Starter Chase Garbers hit 12 of 19 attempts for 93 yards with three interceptions in the first half, while Forrest was 5 of 14 for 71 yards with two picks.

TCU could have won the game at the end of regulation, but Cole Bunce hooked a 44-yard field goal try as time expired.

The Horned Frogs tied the score when Sewo Olonilua, who rushed 32 times for a career-high 194 yards, scored on a 1-yard run with three seconds left in the third quarter. Olonilua was originally ruled down short of the goal line, but replay revealed he extended the ball across the goal line before hitting the turf.

California initiated scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run by Garbers at the 4:33 mark of the first quarter, set up by his 30-yard pass to Kanawai Noa. The score happened two plays after the first of Muehlstein’s interceptions.

The lead held up through halftime as both offenses put on a performance that would have been better suited to a laugh track. The teams combined to toss five interceptions in a span of 6:53, three by Muehlstein.

The teams combined for just 228 total yards in the half, teaming up to complete only 16 of 33 passes with six picks for 128 yards.

