TCU edges Kansas State due to failed extra point

Sophomore quarterback Michael Collins threw for 218 yards and one touchdown as TCU benefited from a missed point-after attempt to earn a 14-13 win in Big 12 play on Saturday in a defensive tussle with visiting Kansas State at Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) ended a three-game conference losing streak, with two of those defeats coming in home games. TCU had lost five of its previous six games, blowing second-half leads in four of those defeats.

Kansas State junior quarterback Alex Delton passed for 155 yards and one touchdown as the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) lost their second consecutive conference game and fell for the fifth time in their past six games.

Kansas State closed in on a tie with 9:16 remaining in the game when Delton scored a touchdown on a 1-yard keeper on fourth down. But sophomore kicker Blake Lynch missed the PAT, pulling the kick left to keep TCU in the lead at 14-13. Lynch was 10-for-10 on PATs this season before his miss.

Kansas State had one last chance at taking the lead, getting the ball at its own 5-yard line with 4:25 to play. The Wildcats advanced to midfield but turned the ball over on downs with 1:25 remaining when Delton’s deep pass over the middle was incomplete.

TCU was held to just 275 total yards and 57 yards rushing in the victory. Kansas State was held to 301 total yards.

On a day when those yards were hard to come by, TCU broke through for the go-ahead touchdown on a broken play with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter. Collins dropped the snap out of the shot gun before he was able to improvise and connect with Jalen Reagor on a 67-yard score.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime with both teams converting just three times on third down in the opening two quarters.

TCU grabbed an early lead when junior running back Darius Anderson scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 12:05 remaining in the first quarter. Kansas State tied the game eight minutes later after Delton hit freshman wide receiver Malik Knowles on a 21-yard TD pass.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who attended Kansas State, is now 4-3 against his alma mater.

