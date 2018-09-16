No. 4 Buckeyes rally past No. 15 TCU

EditorsNote: Edit1: Fixes headline

Dwayne Haskins passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to cap a second-half comeback as No. 4 Ohio State overcame No. 15 TCU 40-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 21-13 after TCU’s Darius Anderson scored on a 16-yard run at 10:43 of the third quarter, but a defensive score, a blocked punt and Haskins’ arm and legs keyed a 20-point spurt in about four minutes.

First, Parris Campbell scored on a 63-yard screen pass but the two-point try failed. Then, defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones intercepted a shovel pass and returned it 28 yards to give OSU a 26-21 lead.

After partially blocking a punt, the Buckeyes took possession at the TCU 25. One play later, Haskins found K.J. Hill for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 33-21 with 2:57 left in the third.

The Horned Frogs (2-1) pulled to within 33-28 at 1:06 of the third on a 51-yard catch by TreVontae Hights, but Haskins ran for a 5-yard TD early in the fourth to make it 40-28.

Haskins was 24 of 38 for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Texas native J.K. Dobbins ran for 121 yards on 18 attempts for OSU.

TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson was 24 for 40 for 308 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

Anderson had 12 carries for 154 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown for a 14-10 TCU lead with 9:08 left in the second quarter. It was the longest scoring run in TCU history and the longest touchdown from scrimmage ever allowed by the Buckeyes.

The Horned Frogs spotted OSU a 10-0 lead on a field goal and a fumble recovery in the end zone by defensive tackle Davon Hamilton after Robinson was stripped of the ball at the goal line by Nick Bosa.

Bosa, the All-American defensive end, left the game in the third quarter with an injury.

