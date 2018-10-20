No. 9 Oklahoma blasts TCU

Oklahoma’s defense wasn’t perfect against TCU on Saturday in its first game with a new defensive coordinator, but the No. 9 Sooners did enough on that side of the ball to beat the Horned Frogs 52-27 at Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

Ruffin McNeill took over Oklahoma’s defense after a 48-45 loss to Texas two weeks earlier cost Mike Stoops his job.

McNeill didn’t make any grand schematic changes — though the Sooners (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) did play a four-man front more often — but he tweaked the lineup with several changes in the starting lineup.

Oklahoma’s defense got off to a fast start, holding the Horned Frogs to punts on each of their first three drives.

The problem for the Sooners is that after Oklahoma’s first touchdown, a penalty helped give TCU returner KaVontae Turpin room to work and he made the Sooners pay with a 99-yard return for a touchdown.

Still, Oklahoma led 28-7 midway through the second quarter before the Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3) switched quarterbacks, bringing in Michael Collins for Shawn Robinson.

Immediately, the tenor of TCU’s offense changed and the Sooners’ defense returned to their struggles.

Collins connected for a 41-yard touchdown to Turpin on the third play, TCU then added 10 more points before half to cut the lead to 28-24 at the break.

But the Sooners’ defense came up big after the break, holding the Horned Frogs to just a second-half field goal.

Kennedy Brooks (career-high 168) and Trey Sermon (110) combined to rush for 278 yards and three touchdowns as the Sooners rushed for 325 yards. Brooks added a rushing score.

Kyler Murray completed 19 of 24 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns to help Oklahoma outgain TCU 536-275.

Collins threw for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns for TCU.

The Horned Frogs have dropped four of their last five games.

