TCU dominates early, holds on to top OK State

Jalen Reagor scored two touchdowns and TCU’s defense shackled Oklahoma State for three quarters Saturday night as the Horned Frogs registered a 31-24 win at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Reagor rushed for 121 yards on just five carries while catching eight passes for 91 yards. The TCU defense permitted just 61 yards in the first half and 126 yards through three quarters before the Cowboys finally got going in the fourth quarter. But it was too late to keep the Horned Frogs from becoming bowl-eligible for the 16th time in coach Gary Patterson’s 18 full seasons.

TCU (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) scored twice in the first 73 seconds of the third quarter, thanks to a huge gaffe from Oklahoma State (6-6, 3-6) — a dropped backward pass was scooped up by Jawuan Johnson and returned 15 yards for a Horned Frogs score on the first snap of the quarter.

Reagor then zipped 83 yards down the right hash on a simple jet sweep on the Horned Frogs’ first offensive play of the period, giving them a 21-3 lead and forcing the Cowboys into chase mode for the game’s remainder.

TCU made it 24-3 on a 26-yard field goal by Jonathan Song before Oklahoma State finally clawed back into contention. Chuba Hubbard’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:37 left in the third quarter made it 24-10, and Taylor Cornelius scored on a 7-yard run with 10:04 remaining in the game to cut the deficit to a touchdown.

But the Horned Frogs responded with a 24-yard scoring strike from Grayson Muehlstein to Derius Davis with 6:33 left, giving them the cushion needed to absorb a 3-yard touchdown run by Cornelius with 5:07 remaining.

The Cowboys got two more possessions, but didn’t threaten on either one.

Muehlstein was an efficient 16 of 25 for 180 yards and two touchdowns, including a 6-yard pass to Reagor with 1:09 left in the first half that gave TCU a 7-3 edge at intermission.

Cornelius completed only 17 of 40 passes for 181 yards with an interception.

