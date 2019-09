SMU, Buechele stun No. 25 TCU 41-38

EditorsNote: update 2: adds Buechele stats

Sep 21, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele (7) throws before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Shane Buechele passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU upset No. 25 TCU 41-38 on Saturday afternoon in the Battle for the Iron Skillet in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mustangs are 4-0 for the first time since 1984 and snapped a seven-game losing streak to TCU, its Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex rival.

TCU took over at the SMU 41 with 2:35 left in the game, but the Horned Frogs turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3.

SMU’s Reggie Roberson Jr. caught four passes for 122 yards, and Xavier Jones ran for 79 yards. Jones scored on a run and a reception. Buechele completed 23 of 34 passes with an interception.

The loss spoiled the starting debut of TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who was just 16 of 36 for 188 yards and three TDs, all in the second half. Darius Anderson ran for 161 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns for TCU (2-1).

The Mustangs built a 31-17 lead at halftime on the strength of touchdown runs by Buechele, Jones and Ke’Mon Freeman, from 4, 1, and 1 yards, respectively, then a Buechele-to-James Proche 9-yard TD pass with just 13 seconds to play before halftime. Three of SMU’s scoring drives in the half cashed in turnovers by the Horned Frogs.

TCU stayed within shouting distance in the first half with two scoring rushes by Anderson, from 14 and 3 yards, the second coming on the first snap after his 77-yard dash. Anderson accounted for 133 rushing yards in the first two quarters, with the rest of the team amassing just 63 yards and Duggan going 1 for 10 for 22 passing yards.

The Horned Frogs pulled within 31-24 on a 12-yard TD pass from Duggan to Pro Wells with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter but were turned away on downs at the SMU 11 later in the quarter.

SMU then added to its advantage on a 3-yard TD pass from Buechele to Jones at the end of an 84-yard, 10-play march.

Two Duggan touchdown passes, the first a 5-yarder Sewo Olonilua, then a 13-yard strike to Wells, were sandwiched around a 32-yard field goal by SMU’s Russell Roberts to bring the Horned Frogs within 41-38 with 3:37 to go.

