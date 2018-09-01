No. 16 TCU rolls to easy win over Southern

Texas Christian quarterback Shawn Robinson passed for three touchdowns, and the 16th-ranked Horned Frogs rushed for 235 yards in their 55-7 win over visiting Southern on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

TCU’s defense held Southern to 84 yards rushing on 34 carries, and Jaguars quarterback John Lampley completed only five of 14 pass attempts for 101 yards.

The Horned Frogs outgained Southern 499 yards to 185 and had 30 first downs to the Jaguars’ nine. TCU also went without a turnover while Southern had three, one of which was an interception that the Horned Frogs later turned into a touchdown.

Robinson accounted for two touchdowns in the first quarter as TCU got off to a 17-0 start. Robinson rushed 36 yards for a touchdown and connected on 12-yard pass to Derius Davis.

Robinson, a sophomore, passed for two more touchdowns and ran for another in the second quarter, leading the Horned Frogs to a 38-7 halftime lead. The offense scored on its first seven possessions.

Robinson finished as the Horned Frogs’ second-leading rusher with 45 yards on two carries. Emari Demercado had 57 yards on only eight carries. Sewo Olonilua added 43 yards on five carries.

Ten receivers caught at least one pass for the Horned Frogs, led by four each by Kavontae Turpin (47 yards) and Jalen Reagor (45 yards). Reagor was one of four receivers who caught a touchdown pass.

With the game a rout by halftime, TCU coach Gary Patterson utilized his bench. He played four quarterbacks and 15 offensive linemen.

Carlos Stevens led Southern with 25 yards on seven carries. He had 11 of those yards on one carry. Cameron Mackey had a team-leading three catches for 56 yards for the Jaguars.

TCU won its seventh consecutive home opener. The Horned Frogs travel next week to face Southern Methodist on Friday.

Southern’s next game is Saturday at Louisiana Tech.

—Field Level Media