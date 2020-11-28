No. 20 Coastal Carolina stays perfect, runs over Texas State

CJ Marable ran for three touchdowns as No. 20 Coastal Carolina remained unbeaten by clobbering host Texas State 49-14 in Saturday afternoon’s Sun Belt Conference game at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) clinched the league’s Eastern Division title. They have two regular-season games remaining, including next week’s non-league showdown vs. a one-loss Liberty team.

Grayson McCall threw for two first-half touchdowns on just 14 passes, with both of the scoring completions going to Jaivon Heiligh. McCall finished 11-for-18 for 154 yards in the air.

Brady McBride was 20-for-26 for 202 yards and a touchdown for Texas State (2-10, 2-6), which was outgained 406-116 on the ground in its season finale.

Marable had scoring runs of 14, 9 and 23 yards. He scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the opening eight minutes, ending up with 157 rushing yards on 16 carries. Teammate Reese White added 72 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The touchdown plays to Heiligh covered 14 and 7 yards.

Texas State was unable to maintain the momentum from its thrilling 47-45 victory a week earlier against Arkansas State. They had only eight first-half first downs against Coastal Carolina despite McBride’s 14-for-17 passing by the break.

The Bobcats got within 14-7 on McBride’s 14-yard pass to Javen Banks with 4:33 left in the first quarter, but the Chanticleers scored the next 35 points.

They scored three touchdowns, sparked by White’s 10-yard run, in the final 10 minutes of the first half and another less than five minutes into the second half, stretching their lead to 42-7.

Coastal Carolina had 450 yards of total offense midway through the third quarter and finished with 572.

There was only one turnover in the game, with Coastal Carolina turning a first-quarter fumble into a touchdown moments later for a 14-0 edge.

