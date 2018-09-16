Texas Tech wins shootout over Houston as records fall

Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman completed 43 of 59 passes for 605 yards — a Big 12 single-game record for a freshman — and five touchdowns, and Texas Tech outlasted Houston for a wild 63-49 win on Saturday evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Tech wide receiver Antoine Wesley also made history as he caught 13 passes for 261 yards (a school record) and three touchdowns. T.J. Vasher added two receiving touchdowns, while running back Tazhawn Henry had 24 carries for 111 yards and four touchdowns for Texas Tech (2-1).

Bowman’s epic performance overshadowed an excellent game from Houston quarterback Deriq King, who completed 30 of 51 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Marquez Stevenson and Keith Corbin hauled in two touchdowns apiece for the Cougars (2-1).

Making his second career start Bowman delivered a breakout performance. He completed passes to 11 receivers, three of whom had 94 yards or more.

Houston piled up 635 yards in the loss. The Cougars produced touchdowns on three first-quarter drives of 75 yards or longer.

But the Raiders grabbed control with a grinding 12-play, 75-yard drive to knot the score and then moved ahead before halftime with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Bowman to Vasher.

Houston forged a 35-all tie with a touchdown to begin the third quarter, but the Raiders’ offense was methodical the rest of the day. Bowman was 8 of 11 on the two drives after Houston pulled even, which helped Texas Tech to rebuild a 14-point lead.

Stevenson nearly matched Wesley, grabbing nine receptions for 177 yards and snared touchdown grabs of 57 and 79 yards in the opening quarter. Corbin contributed seven catches for 103 yards to go along with his two scores.

Texas Tech finished with 100 offensive plays, averaging 7 yards a snap. Houston ran 92 and averaged 6.9 yards a snap.

