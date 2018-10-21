Bowman leads Texas Tech to rout of Kansas

Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Texas Tech battered Kansas 48-16 at Lubbock, Texas.

The win was the Red Raiders’ 12th straight in the series.

Bowman completed 36 of 46 attempts, with one interception. Junior Antoine Wesley, who came in ranked third in the FBS in receiving yards per game, led the Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) with nine catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas (2-5, 0-4), playing its first game since firing offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, managed 308 total yards and dropped its 43rd consecutive Big 12 road game.

Bowman, who missed the Red Raiders’ last game (a win against TCU) after suffering a collapsed lung in a loss to West Virginia, completed his first six passes and eventually distributed the ball to 10 targets.

The Grapevine, Texas, product engineered three second-quarter touchdowns to help Texas Tech build a 24-3 halftime margin before firing two second-half touchdowns.

In attempting to establish its run game, Texas Tech relied on carries of 18 yards by senior Tre King and 4 yards by freshman Ta’Zhawn Henry for two of the first-half scores. Bowman also connected with sophomore T.J. Vasher for a 13-yard TD strike.

Kansas managed its only score of the first half after a strip by cornerback Corione Harris and a recovery by cornerback Hasan Defense at the Texas Tech 3. The Jayhawks settled for a 20-yard field goal by Gabriel Rui. Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen recovered a fumble to thwart another Kansas possession inside the Red Raiders 10 early in the second quarter.

During an off week prior to the game, Kansas coach David Beaty fired Meacham, who moved into the coordinator role at the beginning of last season but lasted just 18 games.

With Beaty, a fourth-year coach with one Big 12 victory, taking over play-calling responsibilities, the Jayhawks converted 4 of 15 third downs and punted nine times.

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender completed 18 of 41 passes for 221 yards, with two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes and one interception.

—Field Level Media