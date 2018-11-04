No. 7 Oklahoma outlasts Texas Tech in shootout

EditorsNote: Tweaks 3rd, 4th grafs

Kyler Murray overcame a rough start to throw for 360 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 7 Oklahoma escape Texas Tech with a 51-46 win Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) have won three straight following their three-point loss to Texas on Oct. 6. Murray also ran for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Trey Sermon added 206 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

But perhaps the biggest play of the game was made by Oklahoma’s defense after Texas Tech pulled within two on a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

On the two-point conversion attempt, sophomore safety Robert Barnes intercepted Jett Duffey’s pass 5 yards deep in the end zone and returned it the other way for a two-point conversion for the Sooners, giving Oklahoma a 44-40 lead with 6:54 to play.

Barnes later batted away another conversion pass to keep the margin at five with 1:05 remaining.

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was fantastic in the first half, helping the Red Raiders answer Oklahoma’s offense shot-for-shot with 227 yards with two touchdowns on 21-of-26 passing.

But as he warmed up for the second half, Bowman apparently reaggravated the partially collapsed lung he suffered early in the season. After making a throw on the sidelines, Bowman doubled over in pain and then threw off his helmet before heading to the locker room.

He was replaced in the second half by Duffey, who was 9 of 17 for 139 yards and two touchdowns the rest of the way.

Murray’s start was about as bad as it could be for the Sooners. Vaughnte Dorsey picked off two of Murray’s first four pass attempts, both giving the Red Raiders the ball deep in Oklahoma territory. Tech used the turnovers to build a quick 14-0 lead.

Murray settled in after that to lead the Sooners on four consecutive touchdown drives, with Oklahoma eventually taking a 28-24 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

But Tech answered with yet another touchdown of its own less than a minute before halftime, helped by a pass interference call on the Sooners’ Parnell Motley on a play where Motley intercepted Bowman.

Antoine Wesley had 12 catches for 199 yards for Tech (5-4, 3-3).

—Field Level Media